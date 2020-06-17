Coronavirus updates, June 17: Whitmer to give update at 11 a.m.

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, June 17.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whitmer to give update

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, making the total 60,189.

The death toll increased by 18; the total number of deaths is 5,790.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

