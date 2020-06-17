Coronavirus updates, June 17: Whitmer to give update at 11 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —
Whitmer to give update
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Tuesday's cases
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, making the total 60,189.
The death toll increased by 18; the total number of deaths is 5,790.
State recommendations for COVID-19
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:
- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Red Cross begins testing blood donations for coronavirus antibodies
- First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19
- What are the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19?
- Don't want to wear a face covering on a flight? You could be banned from flying
- Coronavirus death rate is higher for those with chronic illnesses
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.