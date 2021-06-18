Coronavirus updates, June 18: 162 new cases, 14 deaths reported Friday

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Friday, June 18.

Friday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths due to the virus Friday.

The total number of cases is at 893,164 since the onset of the pandemic. The death toll now stands at 19,612.

Michigan also announced Friday, that data will no longer be updated on Saturdays and Sundays. Cumulative numbers from weekends will be reported on Mondays, beginning June 21.

Whitmer: State will open to full capacity on June 22

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that all COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking will be lifted June 22. The restrictions were scheduled to be lifted July 1, but a continued downward trend in new cases has accelerated the process, according to the state.

“Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” Whitmer said. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the front lines to keep us all safe. And we are incredibly thankful to all of the essential workers who kept our state moving.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

