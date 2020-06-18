Coronavirus updates, June 18: 225 new cases reported, death toll increased by 25

Here are the live updates for Thursday, June 18.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 225 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 60,618.

The death toll increased by 25; the total number of deaths in the state is 5,818.

The state also released information on patients with COVID-19 in Michigan hospitals. There are currently 192 patients in critical care. 101 patients are on ventilators.

Whitmer extends COVID-19 state of emergency to July 16

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday that extends the state of emergency declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic until July 16.

In doing so,Gov. Whitmer joins nearly every state in the country in maintaining a state of emergency to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of emergency also is the foundation for previous orders that make a larger range of people eligible for unemployment for an additional six weeks, pauses evictions, and requires masks and continued social distancing.

Michigan Legislature approves $880M in pandemic spending

The Michigan Legislature has approved spending $880 million in federal relief aid in response to the coronavirus pandemic, setting aside funding for frontline workers, municipalities and child care providers.

The bill would allocate more than a quarter of the $3 billion sent to state government by Congress and President Donald Trump. The Senate plans to pass the legislation later Wednesday.

Wednesday's Cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, making the total 60,393.

The death toll increased by 2; the total number of deaths is 5,792.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

