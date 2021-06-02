Coronavirus updates, June 2: 420 cases reported and 33 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Wednesday, June 2.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 420 daily cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 33 deaths.

The total number of cases is now at 889,001 and 19,209 people have died from the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

Muskegon Community College to offer COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 and up

Muskegon Community College will hold a free vaccination clinic for anyone 12 and older on Thursday, June 3. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the college's Health and Wellness Center.

Free beer, other new incentives for President Biden's 'vaccine sprint'

President Joe Biden was set to announce a “month of action” Tuesday, to urge more Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before the July 4 holiday, with an early summer sprint of incentives, including free beer, childcare and sports tickets to persuade Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Vaccine protection may diminish need for yearly boosters

Scientists have found clues that the world's leading COVID-19 vaccines offer lasting protection that could diminish the need for frequent booster shots, but they caution that more research is needed and that virus mutations are still a wild card.

Critical studies are underway, and evidence is mounting that immunity from the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna does not depend exclusively on antibodies that dwindle over time. The body has overlapping layers of protection that offer backup.

Bills nearing Whitmer exempt businesses from taxes on PPE

Michigan businesses with COVID-19 safety protocols could retroactively seek a refund for sales taxes paid on personal protective equipment, disinfecting products and plexiglass barriers under bills nearing the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a combined COVID-19 case count of 862 and 13 deaths for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The total number of cases is now at 888,581, and 19,176 people have died from the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

Tuesday's data represents new referrals of confirmed cases since Saturday, May 29. Over the three days, the average number of new confirmed cases was 287 per day.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

