Coronavirus updates, June 20: Recoveries reach 49,290; State reports 255 new cases

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 255 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, making the total 61,084.

The death toll increased by 20; the total number of deaths is 5,843.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 211 new coronavirus cases, making the total 60,829.

The death toll increased by five; the total number of deaths is now 5,823.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, June 19. It shows that 49,290 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations continue to drop. There are 324 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 99 on ventilators, and 181 in critical care.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

