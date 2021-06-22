Coronavirus updates, June 22: 91 cases, 15 deaths reported for Tuesday

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Tuesday, June 22.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 91 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with 15 deaths.

The deaths announced today include eight deaths identified during a records review. In total 893,582 cases have been reported by the state health department and 19,662 people from Michigan have died from the virus since last March.

'Time to play': Michigan reopens 15 months after pandemic

Michigan is fully open again.

After facing 15 months of capacity restrictions and being hit by the country’s worst surge of coronavirus infections this spring, restaurants, entertainment businesses and other venues can operate at 100% occupancy starting Tuesday.

Limits on indoor gatherings like wedding and funerals are gone. So is a broad requirement that the unvaccinated be masked indoors.

Saturday, Sunday & Monday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 327 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths due to the virus over the past three days.

The total number of cases is at 893,491 since the onset of the pandemic. The death toll now stands at 19,647.

Michigan also announced Friday that data will no longer be updated on Saturdays and Sundays. Cumulative numbers from weekends will be reported on Mondays, beginning June 21.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.