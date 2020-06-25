Coronavirus updates, June 25: CVS opens two new West Michigan COVID-19 testing sites

Here are the live updates for Thursday, June 25.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

CVS opens two new West Michigan COVID-19 testing sites

As Michigan sees a new spike in COVID-19 cases, CVS Health expands its coronavirus testing program in communities experiencing surges in new cases by opening two new test sites in Grand Rapids at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations.

The additional test sites can begin seeing patients as early as Friday, June 26 and will be available to both insured and uninsured patients, with no out-of-pocket costs. The two new Kent County locations include:

727 28th Street, SE in Grand Rapids

5603 Byron Center Avenue, SW in Wyoming

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 323 new coronavirus cases, making the total 61,953.

The death toll increased by 4; the total number of deaths is now 5,868.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

