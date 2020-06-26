Coronavirus updates, June 26: Kent County offering free testing event

Here are the live updates for Friday, June 26.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Kent County offering free COVID-19 testing Monday

The Kent County Health Department is partnering with two local organizations to offer a free COVID-19 community testing day on Monday, June 29.

From 2 - 7 p.m., anyone who is over 6-months-old can get tested. The health department teamed up with LINC UP and the Black Impact Collaborative to host the testing event at the Gallery at LINC UP located at 1167 Madison SE.

West Michigan restaurants temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 cases

A number of restaurants that recently reopened are now shutting their doors as employees are testing positive for the virus.

White House coronavirus task force to hold first public briefing in nearly 2 months

The White House coronavirus task force on Friday will hold its first press briefing in nearly two months.

The briefing, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET, comes as the United States sees daily jumps in COVID-19 cases nearing the peak reached during late April.

Friday's briefing will not be held at the Department of Health and Human Services, instead of the White House, and Vice President Mike Pence will lead the briefing.

Holland Hospital to close drive-thru testing clinic, will continue testing high-risk patients

Holland Hospital announced Friday that its drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be permanently closing July 3, citing a continued drop in positive COVID-19 cases in the area.

Holland Hospital opened the testing location at 175 S. Waverly Road on March 17 for patients referred through a screening hotline. More than 500 prospective patients called the number within a couple days.

"The decision to close the site is due to the continuing decline in positive COVID-19 cases in our service area, the reopening of all Holland Hospital services and locations and the return of staff to pre-COVID employment positions," the hospital said in a statement.

US reaches new record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday — eclipsing the mark set during one of the deadliest stretches in late April — in a resurgence that has led some governors to backtrack or at least pause the reopening of their states.

While the increase is believed to reflect, in part, greatly expanded testing, experts say there is ample evidence the virus is making a comeback, including rising deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country, especially in the South and West. Arizona, Texas and Florida are among the states that have been hit hard.

Rockford restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Bostwick Lake Inn said one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 and would temporarily close. The restaurant would undergo deep cleaning and testing of all its employees for COVID-19.

The restaurant also said it would conduct contact tracing for all employees or guest who may have come in contact with the employee who tested positive.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 353 new coronavirus cases, making the total 62,306.

The death toll increased by 19; the total number of deaths is now 5,887.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.