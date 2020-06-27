Coronavirus updates, June 27: Recoveries reach 51,099; State reports 19 new deaths

Here are the live updates for Saturday, June 27.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 314 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 63,009.

This is the first time in 6 days that cases have not climbed. Yesterday's 389 new cases was the highest daily count in nearly a month.

State also shows these cases are climbing as testing increases.

Today, the death count is 19. The death toll is now 5,907.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, June 26. It shows that 51,099 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly. There are 342 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 106 on ventilators, and 191 in critical care.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Kent County offering free COVID-19 testing Monday

The Kent County Health Department is partnering with two local organizations to offer a free COVID-19 community testing day on Monday, June 29.

From 2 - 7 p.m., anyone who is over 6-months-old can get tested. The health department teamed up with LINC UP and the Black Impact Collaborative to host the testing event at the Gallery at LINC UP located at 1167 Madison SE.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 389 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 62,695. This is the fifth day in a row that cases have climbed, and it's the highest daily case count in nearly a month.

State also shows these cases are climbing as testing increases.

The death count, though, dipped to two. The death toll is now 5,889.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.