Coronavirus updates, June 29:

Here are the live updates for Monday, June 29.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Kent County offering free COVID-19 testing Monday

The Kent County Health Department is partnering with two local organizations to offer a free COVID-19 community testing day on Monday, June 29.

From 2 - 7 p.m., anyone who is over 6-months-old can get tested. The health department teamed up with LINC UP and the Black Impact Collaborative to host the testing event at the Gallery at LINC UP located at 1167 Madison SE.

Another Grand Rapids restaurant closed after employee tests positive

Joey's Tavern in Grand Rapids will remain closed start Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2 after several employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

According to a Facebook post, employees will get retested before opening and they are cleaning in accordance with Kent County and CDC guidelines.

Sunday's cases

In the state's Sunday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a increase of 252 coronavirus cases, making the total 63,261.

There were four additional deaths recorded. The death toll in Michigan since the start of the pandemic is now 5,911.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, June 26. It shows that 51,099 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

