Coronavirus updates, June 3: State reports 510 new cases, 57 deaths Thursday

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Thursday, June 3.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 510 daily cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 57* deaths. The deaths announced today includes 62 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

The total number of cases is now at 889,511 and 19,266 people have died from the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

Whitmer unveils economic recovery plan, proposes higher wages and no-cost childcare

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Grand Rapids Thursday to unveil an economic recovery plan with local entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The Michigan Economic Jumpstart Plan would allocate a portion of the state’s federal relief funding to support and invest in Michigan workers and small businesses. Among other things, the plan would increase worker wages, provide grants to small businesses and expand access to affordable childcare.

“As we continue to take steps to jumpstart our economy, we need to have a real conversation about putting Michigan back to work with better jobs and bigger paychecks,” Whitmer said.

Top Michigan official: Nursing home death data is accurate

Michigan’s top health official says long-term care facilities are accurately reporting the number of coronavirus-related deaths, amid questions over whether the tally is low.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, told lawmakers Thursday that nursing homes have no “reason or incentive to try to hide” deaths.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

