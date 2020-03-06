Coronavirus updates, June 3: Ottawa County to offer free testing this weekend

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, June 3.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Ottawa County offers free COVID-19 testing

The state of Michigan has approved a free community testing event in Ottawa County this weekend.

It will take place at West Ottawa High School Campus Saturday, June 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 199 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total to 57,731.

The death toll increased by 37, which included 11 from a review of death certificate data; the total is now 5,553.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, May 29. It shows that 38,099 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

