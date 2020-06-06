Coronavirus updates, June 6: No-cost COVID-19 testing offered at six new sites in Michigan

Here are the live updates for Saturday, June 6.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

No-cost COVID-19 testing offered at six new sites in Michigan

The Michigan National Guard along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments are offering free testing for COVID-19 in Holland, Ferndale, Battle Creek, Sturgis, Allegan and Petoskey.

These drive-through sites will be offering tests at no cost to the public both Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 284 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total to 58,525. The state also started reporting probable cases; there are 4,928 cases that are not confirmed yet.

The death toll increased by 20, making the total 5,615. There are 240 probable cases.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

