Coronavirus updates, June 7: World reaches 400,000 virus deaths

Here are the live updates for Sunday, June 7.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

World reaches 400,000 virus deaths and Pope urges caution

The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday, a day after the government of Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections in the hard-hit South American country.

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose aggregated tally has become the main worldwide reference for monitoring the disease. Its running counter says United States leads the world with nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths. Europe as a whole has recorded more than 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total to 58,749. The state also started reporting probable cases; there are 5,125 cases that are not confirmed yet.

The death toll increased by 36, making the total 5,652. Saturday, the weekly recovery count also increased to 42,041.

The latest data on testing is from Tuesday, June 2, and it shows 17,866 total tests were performed. The state recently started separating diagnostic tests and antibody tests; 15,659 of Tuesday's test results were diagnostic.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

