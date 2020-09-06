Coronavirus updates, June 9: Daily case count drops to 108; Deaths reach 5,698

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, June 9.

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 108 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily case count since mid-March. The total number of cases is now 59,107.

The death count increased by 25, making the total 5,698.

Hospitalizations continue to drop. There are 451 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 150 on ventilators, and 253 in critical care.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, June 5. It shows that 42,041 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

Metro Health offering mobile COVID-19 testing

Beginning the week of June 8, Metro Health mobile units will be rotating to two different sites each week for free walk-up testing and consultations.

Those desiring testing do not need to be current patients of Metro Health. They do not need health insurance or identification for the free test. They will simply be asked for their name and contact information so results can be appropriately delivered.

Founders reopening Wednesday

Founders Brewing Co. announced Monday that both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms would reopen on Wednesday, June 10 at 11 a.m.

The brewing company said it would be limiting taproom capacity by 50% and all visitors will be required to wear masks or face covered at all times unless seated and maintain six feet of distance between other guests and staff.

Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 129 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 58,999. There were 17 daily deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 5,673.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.