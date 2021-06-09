Coronavirus updates, June 9: State reports 257 cases, 7 deaths Wednesday

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Wednesday, June 9.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 257 daily cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths for Wednesday.

The total number of cases is now 891,314 and 19,439 people have died from the virus.

Fully vaccinated Spartans no longer need to wear a mask at MSU

Masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated students at Michigan State University.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley shared the news in a letter to the university community Tuesday, saying that the school had updated its COVID-19 health and safety directives.

Under the update, individuals who are fully vaccinated can enter indoor spaces on campus or property governed by MSU without a face mask, except when in a healthcare setting where patients may be present. In cohesion with CDC guidelines, individuals are considered to be full vaccinated after two weeks of getting their final vaccine dose.

Vaccine clinic to offer gift cards to first 200 restaurant, retail, hospitality workers

A vaccination clinic will give free $50 Visa gift cards to the first 200 restaurant, retail and hospitality workers to receive their vaccines. The clinic is Wednesday, June 9 and runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on East Beltline Avenue.

As part of the "shots in arms" campaign organized by Gov. Whitmer's Protect Michigan Commission, the clinic aims to encourage those in industries largely affected by COVID-19 to receive vaccines. The commission is partnered with the Small Business Association of Michigan and the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 293 daily cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths for Tuesday. Of those deaths, 37 were identified during a Vital Records review.

The total number of cases is now 891,057 and 19,432 people have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

