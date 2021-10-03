Coronavirus updates, March 10: Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update, mark one-year anniversary

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Wednesday, March 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update, mark one-year anniversary

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Governor Whitmer will also provide special remarks to honor the nearly 16,000 lives lost and families impacted by COVID-19, as March 10 marks the date of the first confirmed cases in the state a year ago. A tribute video will be unveiled as well.

One year later: Kent County's health officer reflects on pandemic losses and lessons learned

It was exactly one year ago, March 10, 2020, that the first case of the coronavirus was found in Michigan.

Just two days later, the first case was confirmed in Kent County, something Dr. Adam London, the Health Officer at the Kent County Health Department, knew was inevitable.

Wednesday morning, 13 ON YOUR SIDE took a look back at those first hectic days, considering how West Michigan is positioned to combat the virus now and the lessons that can help the region moving forward.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a case count of 954 for Tuesday. The total case count for the state is now 598,968.

The death toll is now at 15,699 with 29 new deaths reported. The deaths announced today include 8 identified during a Vital Records review.

