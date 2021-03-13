Coronavirus updates, March 13: State reports 1,659 daily cases, 38 new deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Saturday, March 13.

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a case count of 1,659 for Saturday's. The total case count for the state is now 607,437.

The death toll is now at 15,774 with 38 new deaths reported.

The MDHHS reported that 549,881 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

DHD#10 hosting mass vaccine clinics this week, by appointment only

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is hosting offsite mass vaccination clinics in all ten counties to accommodate the larger number of eligible residents throughout the jurisdiction. These clinics are by appointment only.

This week, Friday and Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinics are as follows:

Crawford County

Saturday, March 13: Grayling Fire Department

Kalkaska County

Saturday, March 13: Birch Street Elementary

Lake County

Saturday, March 13: Baldwin Elementary

Manistee County

Saturday, March 13: VFW Manistee

Mason County

Saturday, March 13: Mason Central High School

Mecosta County

Saturday, March 13: FSU-Wink Arena

Missaukee County

Saturday, March 13: Lake City Schools

Newaygo County

Saturday, March 13: NCRECA-Fremont

Oceana County

Saturday, March 13: Shelby High School

Wexford County

Saturday, March 13: DHD#10 office

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a case count of 2,403 for Friday. The total case count for the state is now 605,778.

The death toll is now at 15,736 with 7 new deaths reported.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

