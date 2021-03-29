Coronavirus updates, March 29: State reports over 8,000 daily cases, 8 new deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Monday, March 29.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday and Monday's Cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now at 660,771 after 8,202 cases were reported Sunday and Monday.

The death toll now stands at 16,034 with 8 new deaths reported. Monday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 27th.

Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,101 per day.

Spectrum Health announces new visitor restrictions

As a result of significantly increasing numbers of patients admitted with COVID-19 and the increase in community positivity rate, Spectrum Health is revising its visitor policies to reduce the number of people in its Grand Rapids and regional hospitals and outpatient care sites.

Effective Wednesday, March 31, adult patients are allowed one adult family member or guest per patient. This must be the same person for the patient’s entire hospital stay.

Read more here.

Biden to announce 90% of adults eligible for vaccines by April 19

President Joe Biden is announcing Monday that by April 19 at least 90% of the adult U.S. population will be eligible for vaccination — and will have access to a vaccination site within 5 miles of home. Quick vaccination would still depend on supply as well as overcoming some people's hesitancy about the shots.

Biden has directed that all states make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1, but many have moved to lift eligibility requirements sooner in anticipation of supply increases.

Read more here.

Saturday's Cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now at 652,569 after 4,670 cases were reported Saturday.

The death toll now stands at 16,026 with 22 new deaths reported. The deaths announced on Saturday includes 29 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.