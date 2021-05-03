Coronavirus updates, March 5: West Michigan counties provide vaccination updates

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Friday, March 5.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Rollbacks on restaurant, bar restrictions go into effect Friday

Rolled back restrictions across Michigan take effect Friday. Most notably, bars and restaurants can serve at 50% capacity and stay open until 10 p.m. Students and arenas are allowed to have 750 guests, if seating capacity is over 10,000. Casinos are allowed to be at 30% capacity.

West Michigan counties vaccination updates

As the state prepares to expand vaccine eligibility to those 50 and older -- some West Michigan counties still have a long way to go in vaccinating the current group.

Allegan County says it will take at least three weeks to get through the 65 and older waiting list.

Newaygo County says based on Census data, they know a lot of people 65 and older haven't even signed up yet to get the vaccine.

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a case count of 1,526 for Thursday. The total case count for the state is now 593,279.

The death toll is now at 15,600 with 37 new deaths reported.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

