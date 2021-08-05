Coronavirus updates, May 10: Over 2,700 cases reported for Sunday and Monday; 33 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Sunday, May 9 and Monday, May 10.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday and Monday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,716 new cases. The daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since Saturday, May 8. The numbers is a two day total for Sunday and Monday with the average number of new confirmed cases being 1,358 per day. The total case count is now at 865,349.

There were also 33 deaths reported. The death toll now stands at 18,239.





54% vaccinated, including residents outside state

Michigan says 54% of adults ages 16 and up had gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, a roughly 2.5 percentage point jump after factoring in people who were vaccinated outside the state or at federal facilities.

The addition of 227,000 residents to the count Friday puts Michigan close to a 55% benchmark Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says is needed to allow in-person work in offices.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held for Deaf, DeafBlind & Hard of Hearing communities in GR

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services (D&HHS) in Grand Rapids is partnering with the Kent County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for members of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing communities.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinics and will be available by appointment. The first clinic is scheduled for May 10. The second clinic, at which recipients will receive their second dose, is scheduled for June 3.

FDA expected to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15, could come as early as this week

With more than one-third of the American population fully vaccinated, health officials are hoping to reach more people — including those under the age of 16.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to authorize emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, potentially this week.

Saturday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,825 new daily cases and 122 deaths on Saturday. Of those deaths, 83 were identified during a Vital Records review.

The death toll is now at 18,206 and 862,633 total cases have been recorded by the state.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

