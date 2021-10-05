Coronavirus updates, May 11: Nearly 2,000 cases reported, 99 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Sunday, May 9 and Monday, May 10.

MICHIGAN, USA — MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Tuesday's Cases

The state health department reported 1,992 daily COVID-19 cases Tuesday, May 11. The total number of cases is now at 867,341.

99 deaths were also reported. The deaths announced today include 32 deaths identified during a records review. The death toll is now at 18,338.

Whitmer visits vaccine clinic in Kalamazoo

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the West Side Tuesday to observe ongoing efforts at the Kalamazoo Expo Center Vaccination Clinic.

Whitmer announced Monday that 55% of Michiganders 16 years or older have received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

GRPS hosting vaccine clinics for students and their parents, guardians

Grand Rapids Public Schools is partnering with Walgreens and the Kent County Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccines to its students and their parents and guardians.

Throughout the week, three different clinics are being held. The clinics are by appointment only and can be made by scanning QR codes here.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available across GR this week

Spectrum Health is offering several opportunities this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines will be available at clinics on 60th Street SE as well as at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place.

The clinics are open to anyone 16 and up. Those ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No appointments are necessary. More information can be found here.

55% vaccinated, including residents outside state

Michigan says 55% of adults ages 16 and up had gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, a roughly 2.5 percentage point jump after factoring in people who were vaccinated outside the state or at federal facilities.

The addition of 227,000 residents to the count Friday puts Michigan close to a 55% benchmark Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says is needed to allow in-person work in offices.

Sunday and Monday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,716 new cases. The daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since Saturday, May 8. The total case count is now at 865,349.

There were also 33 deaths reported. The death toll now stands at 18,239.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

