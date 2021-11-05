Coronavirus updates, May 12: Over 2,100 cases and 17 deaths reported

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Wednesday, May 12.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday's Cases

The state health department reported 2,171 daily case for Wednesday, May 12 along with 17 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now at 869,512 and 18,355 people have died from the virus.

Michigan urges primary care docs to help vaccinate

Michigan health officials are urging primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepares to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive and chief health deputy, encouraged doctors Wednesday to check if their patients have been vaccinated and if they have any questions.

Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12-15: CDC committee votes Wednesday

A federal vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to vote early Wednesday afternoon on whether to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The meeting comes two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it was expanding emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15.

US COVID deaths hit lowest level in 10 months

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have tumbled to an average of around 600 per day — the lowest level in 10 months — with the number of lives lost dropping to single digits in well over half the states and hitting zero on some days.

Confirmed infections, meanwhile, have fallen to about 38,000 a day on average, their lowest mark since mid-September. While that is still cause for concern, they have plummeted 85% from a peak of more than a quarter-million cases per day in early January.

Tuesday's Cases

The state health department reported 1,992 daily COVID-19 cases Tuesday, May 11. The total number of cases is now at 867,341.

99 deaths were also reported. The deaths announced today include 32 deaths identified during a records review. The death toll is now at 18,338.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.