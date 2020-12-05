Coronavirus updates, May 12: Michigan Strong Flyover honoring front-line workers in West Michigan Tuesday

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Tuesday, May 12.

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Military aircraft to honor front-line workers in West Michigan Tuesday

West Michigan residents can catch a glimpse of the Michigan Air National Guard on Tuesday as it salutes workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Military aircrafts from the National Guard's 127th Wing based at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township will flyover cities, including Grand Rapids and Battle Creek.

A map released Monday night shows Grand Rapids flyovers happening at 3:08 p.m. over the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and 3:10 p.m. over the U of M Hospital.

Forest Hills Eastern assistant principal passes away from COVID-19, cancer

A West Michigan teacher, coach and school administrator who has had a years-long battle with cancer has died after also contracting COVID-19.

Tim Hollern, whose Forest Hills Public Schools tenure began in 2000, passed away with his family at his side, according to Forest Hills Superintendent Daniel Behm. Hollern had a nine-year battle with metastatic cancer.

Hollern was first a teacher at Forest Hills Northern High School before becoming the assistant principal and athletic director at Eastern High School. He also served as principal for Goodwillie Environmental School.

Supt. Behm wrote in a letter to families and staff that Hollern was a "warrior for positivity and all that is good."

Report: WMU athletics cuts $6M from budget

In a Monday report, the Freep said Western's athletic director Kathy Beauregard knew her department would be severely impacted when COVID-19 began shutting down collegiate sports -- but she had no idea the specifics of the impending financial fallout.

WMU will cut over $6 million from its $38 million budget, including voluntary salary cuts for the football head coach and hockey coach. Beauregard also said she would match the coaches reductions.

Individuals sports will not be cut at this point. If WMU were to cut a team, it would be left with 15 team sports -- just one shy of the 16-team threshold needed to remain in Division 1.

Commission delays decision on gun ban at Michigan Capitol

The State Capitol Commission, which oversee the Michigan Capitol, met Monday morning via ZOOM and voted to seek further input from the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on whether to ban or restrict firearms inside the building.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday in a formal opinion the panel can legally prohibit firearms in the Capitol building. But some commission members wanted time to study the issue. They voted 6-0 to form a sub-committee and further study the legal and logistical implications of a firearms ban.

A lawyer for the panel said Legislature must change the law to regulate firearms at the Capitol.

The sub-committee will move to gather additional legal opinions and report back to the full-committee possibly as early as next week.

Whitmer concerned about death threats again her, others amid plans for another protest

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she was concerned about the threats of violence made against herself and others by some of the Lansing protesters.

The governor called on Republican lawmakers during her Monday update to denounce the threats.

"This could be avoided if Republican leadership in the Legislature would step up and denounce that kind of activity, if there was anyone on the other side of the aisle that would do that," Whitmer said during the press conference. "People can have any opinion they want but to threaten someone else is beyond the pale. I would appreciate if others would do their part to lower the heat."

According to the Detroit News, the threats were made on on private Facebook groups and only viewable by members of the pages, including posts encouraging violence and even assassinating the governor. Plans for another protest on Thursday are circulating social media.

Monday's cases

In the state's Monday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 414 new cases and 33 new deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan is now 47,552 and the death toll is 4,584.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.