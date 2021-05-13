Coronavirus updates, May 13: 2,057 daily cases reported and 112 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Thursday, May 13.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's Cases

2,057 daily cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Michigan Department of Health Human Services Thursday.

112 deaths were also reported. The deaths announced today include 73 deaths identified during a records review from the state.

The total number of cases is now at 871,569 and 18,467 people have died from the virus.

CDC to ease guidance on indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated

In a striking move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday moved to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Pfizer vaccine available for ages 12-15 at several Spectrum Health locations

Young Michiganders have the opportunity to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offered at several Spectrum Health locations.

Spectrum Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and older now that it has been authorized by the FDA and CDC for emergency use.

The hospital encourages parents or guardians to bring their children to one of the upcoming clinics offering first doses of the vaccine.

GRPS hosting vaccine clinics for students 12 and older

Grand Rapids Public Schools is partnering with Walgreens and the Kent County Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccines to its students and their parents and guardians.

The clinics will administer the Pfizer vaccine to students 12 and older.

Students 12 years and older are invited to the clinics, but those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Students 18 and older must have proof of age.

Other area health departments make vaccine available to teens

Health departments in Kalamazoo County and Allegan County will start vaccinating children ages 12-15 years old with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday's Cases

The state health department reported 2,171 daily case for Wednesday, May 12 along with 17 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now at 869,512 and 18,355 people have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.