Coronavirus updates, May 14: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visiting Grand Rapids to encourage vaccinations

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Friday, May 14.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visiting Grand Rapids for ‘Making Real Change’ tour

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is scheduled to stop in Grand Rapids Friday as part of his “Making Real Change” tour to promote vaccinations throughout Michigan.

The aim of the tour is to close racial disparities in health and in other areas within the community. Gilchrist’s visit will begin at 1 p.m., at which time he will join a group of people as they get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

“Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance, an event where he and his staff went without masks. Hours earlier in the Oval Office, where Biden was meeting with vaccinated Republican lawmakers, he led the group in removing their masks when the guidance was announced.

Thursday's Cases

2,057 daily cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Michigan Department of Health Human Services Thursday.

112 deaths were also reported. The deaths announced today include 73 deaths identified during a records review from the state.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

