Coronavirus updates, May 14: Protest planned for Lansing, Joe Biden holding virtual roundtable with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Thursday, May 14.

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Police prepare for third rally in Lansing

A third demonstration protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order is scheduled for Thursday in Lansing from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday’s demonstration, which Michigan United for Liberty is calling “Judgement Day,” follows two other demonstrations that took place in April.

The Michigan State Police are prepared for Thursday’s rally and posted a video on Facebook Wednesday explaining what protesters can expect to see on the grounds, including a lot of police presence.

MSP Lieutenant DuWayne Robinson also laid out some ground rules for demonstrators planning to come armed, including how they could be subject for arrest for brandishing weapons brought to the rally.

Joe Biden to hold virtual roundtable with Whitmer and other governors

On Thursday, May 14, presidential candidate Joe Biden will hold a virtual roundtable on the COVID-19 response with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

The roundtable is slated for 3:30 p.m.

Whitmer extends disaster relief child care services for essential workers, protections nursing home staff and residents

Whitmer extends child care services for essential workers, enhances protections for nursing home staff and residents

Governor Whitmer signed two executive orders Wednesday night that extends disaster relief child care services and enhances the protections of nursing home staff and residents during the pandemic.

Executive Order 2020-83 continues the expanded access and capacity for child care services, giving priority to essential workforce, and extends until June 10, 2020. Executive Order 2020-84 continues to protect residents and staff in long-term care facilities and extends until May 20, 2020.

“This virus has created unprecedented challenges for people across the state, and by expanding access to child care for our frontline workers, we can give them peace of mind while they work to fight the spread and protect our families,” Whitmer said.

“It is also necessary to continue to these important practices within long-term care facilities so we can continue to protect residents and staff from the spread of the virus," the governor continued. "I am only extending this order for an additional week, and will continue to work with partners to further protect nursing home residents and staff beyond then."

Senate OKs virus relief bill

Michigan’s Legislature on Wednesday began authorizing the state to spend half a billion dollars of federal coronavirus relief funding, while majority Republicans voiced concern about the safety of nursing homes for residents who don’t have COVID-19.

The $524 million budget bill includes a $3 an hour pay raise for direct care workers at nursing homes and other facilities, and up to $1,000 in bonus pay for local law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics. There’s money to reduce child care costs for essential workers and to provide testing supplies and personal protective equipment for nursing, home health and day care providers.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 370 new cases, bringing the total to 48,391. There were 40 new deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 4,714.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is also reporting a total of 2,173 cases and 55 deaths from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.