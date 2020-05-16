Coronavirus updates, May 16: More than 28,000 recoveries in Michigan

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Saturday, May 16.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

In the state's Saturday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 425 new cases, bringing the state total to 50,504. MDHHS also reported 55 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,880.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reported a total of 2,216 cases with 56 deaths. The Federal Correctional Institute reported 116 total cases and 3 deaths.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, May 15. It shows that 28,234 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

The state's metrics on patients in the hospital or on ventilators did not change from Friday to Saturday. There are 1,256 patients within hospitals with 440 on ventilators and 532 in critical care.

Michigan's case fatality rate is 10%, but health officials say this will likely decline as testing of people with mild symptoms becomes more widely available.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

West Michigan Pet Expo moved to October

Organizers of the West Michigan Pet Expo have decided to reschedule the 15th annual event for later in the year, citing the projected impacts of COVID-19 and the safety of guests and animals as reasons why.

The expo was going to take place in early April, but instead will happen on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4 at the Deltaplex Arena in Grand Rapids.

Business owners given more time to pay taxes

The Michigan Department of Treasury today issued a notice Saturday saying it would support businesses trying to navigate the coronavirus pandemic and stay afloat during such an unprecedented time.

The agency said it would give business taxpayers more time to pay their sales, use and withholding (SUW) taxes. Businesses who were scheduled to make payments due in March, April and May can postpone filing requirements until June 20, 2020. This includes quarterly filers.

The Treasury Department said it would waive penalties and interest on the deferred payments.

Michigan projects 'staggering' drop in tax revenues

Michigan will confront multibillion-dollar declines in tax revenue combined with record-high enrollment in government health insurance programs. It's a double whammy from the coronavirus pandemic that may lead to major service cuts.

Legislative experts and top officials in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration agreed to revised budget estimates Friday. The steep downward revision from revenue estimates issued just four months ago — nearly $6.3 billion this combined fiscal year and next — is unprecedented.

The Whitmer administration is calling on Congress to send aid to the state, noting it happened during the Great Recession.

Some Michigan districts making tentative summer school plans

Summer school remains up in the air for kindergarten through 12th graders across Michigan. They're still under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order closing buildings for the current academic year that ends in June. But some districts are making tentative plans for summer sessions.

The Detroit News reported more than 200 students have registered for summer school in Novi Community Schools and the Berkley School District sent a survey to parents asking if they'd be interested.

Friday's cases

In the state's Friday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 497 new cases and 38 new deaths. The state's total number of cases is 50,079 and the death toll has reached 4,825.

The Michigan Dept. of Corrections is reporting 2,227 cases and 56 deaths, the Federal Corrections Institute is reporting 115 cases and three deaths.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

