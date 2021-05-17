Coronavirus updates, May 17: 2,230 cases reported and 20 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Sunday, May 16 and Monday, May 17.

Sunday's & Monday's Cases

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 daily cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths. Today's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the the state health department since Saturday, May 15. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,115 per day.

The case total in the state now stands at 876,854 and 18,627 people have died from the virus.

Meijer: Fully vaccinated customers do not need to wear a mask

Meijer announced Monday that it has changed its mask policy, allowing for people who are fully vaccinated to shop without a mask.

“Starting today, fully vaccinated customers may shop without a face covering where allowed under state or local law,” a statement from the company reads. “Non-vaccinated customers must continue to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one. Our team members will still be required to wear face coverings while we evaluate regulatory requirements.”





DeVos Place vaccine clinic closes this week; Ford Field closes Monday

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place is shutting down this week. The clinic has administered more than 200 thousand shots since opening. The clinic is not open for walk-ins or first doses but rather the clinic will only offer a scheduled second dose.

Today is also the very last day to get a shot at Ford Field. A press conference was held earlier Monday about the the clinic in Detroit. Organizers say people from 70 of Michigan's 83 counties got at least 1 dose of the vaccine at ford field.

The clinic will close at Monday at 8 p.m..

Saturday's Cases

On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 daily cases of COVID-19 and 107 deaths. Of those deaths, 91 were identified during a Vital Records review.

The case total in the state now stands at 874,624 and 18,607 people have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

