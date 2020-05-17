Coronavirus updates, May 17: More than 28,000 recoveries in Michigan

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Sunday, May 17.

Sunday the state reported 638 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths from the virus.

Saturday's cases

In the state's Saturday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 425 new cases, bringing the state total to 50,504. MDHHS also reported 55 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,880.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reported a total of 2,216 cases with 56 deaths. The Federal Correctional Institute reported 116 total cases and 3 deaths.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, May 15. It shows that 28,234 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

The state also released testing numbers for Friday, May 15. According to the data, there were 19,658 tests, 7% of them came back positive. This week, governor announced a goal of testing a total of 450,000 people during the month of May and testing 30,000 people per day by mid-June. Testing data can be viewed here.

The state's metrics on patients in the hospital or on ventilators did not change from Friday to Saturday. There are 1,256 patients within hospitals with 440 on ventilators and 532 in critical care.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Michigan's case fatality rate is 10%, but health officials say this will likely decline as testing of people with mild symptoms becomes more widely available.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

