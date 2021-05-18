Coronavirus updates, May 18: 1,271 cases and 83 deaths reported

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Tuesday, May 18.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Tuesday's cases

Tuesday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,271 daily cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths.

The deaths announced today include 27 that were identified during a records review. The total case count is at 878,125 and 18,710 people have died from the virus.





GRPS updates mask policy

Monday, district leaders announced they are waiting for additional guidance from the Kent County Health Department. As of now, GRPS still requires everyone to wear masks indoors. That includes teachers, staff, students and visitors. That policy is expected to remain in effect through the end of the school year, which is three weeks away.

However, the district has amended its mask policy to allow students and staff to go without masks outside. That includes outdoor activities like recess, sports and graduations.

GRPS has not changed any other safety protocols, such as social distancing requirements or gathering limits.

Michigan lawmakers: Exempt graduations from crowd limits

Michigan legislators have given final approval to a bill that would exempt high school graduation ceremonies from a state order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure could be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It passed 22-13 in the Senate Tuesday, with all Republicans and two Democrats in support.

Sunday's & Monday's Cases

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 daily cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths. Today's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the the state health department since Saturday, May 15. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,115 per day.

The case total in the state now stands at 876,854 and 18,627 people have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.