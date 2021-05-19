Coronavirus updates, May 19: 1,560 cases reported and 31 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Wednesday, May 19.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday's Cases

Wednesday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,560 daily cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths.

The total case count is at 879,685 and 18,741 people have died from the virus.

Michigan to restore work-search rule, keep $300 supplement

Michigan will reinstate a requirement that people receiving unemployment benefits show they are actively searching for work, effective May 30, but has no plan to end a $300 weekly federal supplement going to 816,000 jobless residents.

The work search requirement was suspended in March 2020 to help the increased number of Michiganders facing unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan to urge schools to keep mask rules in place

Michigan’s health department will urge schools to continue making students, teachers and other staff wear masks for the rest of the academic year even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Spokesman Bob Wheaton says the pending recommendation could be issued later Wednesday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration recently lifted a mask mandate for people who are outdoors — regardless of their vaccination status — and exempted those who are fully vaccinated from an indoor mask requirement. Wheaton says the forthcoming state guidance will “keep students and families safe.”

Tuesday's cases

Tuesday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,271 daily cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths.

The deaths announced today include 27 that were identified during a records review. The total case count is at 878,125 and 18,710 people have died from the virus.





State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.