MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 851 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 43,207. There was a dip in new cases last weekend, but cases hovered around 1,000 for most of the week.

There were 154 deaths recorded, which included 75 from the review of death certificate data. The death toll has now reached 4,020. The state health department reviews death certificate data three times a week.

The state health department is updating the number of recoveries on Saturdays. Current data shows that 15,659 people have recovered from the virus in Michigan. This nearly double the 8,342 recoveries from last Saturday. A recovery is counted as a confirmed COVID-19 patient who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 1,825 cases and 42 deaths from the virus. The Federal Corrections Unit has 93 cases and two deaths.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

The number of hospitalizations continues to drop. There are 2,100 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, including 713 on ventilators and 850 in critical care. There have been 822 people discharged from the hospital.

Michigan's case fatality rate is 9%, but health officials say this will likely decline as testing of people with mild symptoms becomes more widely available.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

Whitmer order extends safety measures for grocery stores until May 29

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Saturday, May 2 that extends safety guidelines for grocery stores and pharmacies until May 29. These practices are being mandated in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Under the order, customers who can medically tolerate it are required to wear a face mask over their mouth and nose when entering a grocery store. The complies with the extended stay at home order that requires Michiganders wear masks in publicly enclosed spaces.

Michigan meat producers urge customers not to 'panic buy' while production continues

Michigan pork and beef producers issued a statement Saturday, May 2, addressing fears that processor shutdowns could create food shortages.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the Michigan Beef Industry Commission and the Michigan Pork Producers Association said they are working quickly to make adjustments amid COVID-19 to be able to continue to supply pork and beef to grocery stores.

"The impact of this pandemic has not been easy, and it is not over. While Michigan’s meat supply chain may experience occasional and temporary suspensions of operations, these breaks are necessary to implement new worker safety measures," the three groups said in a statement.

Michigan militia puts armed protest in the spotlight

Gun-carrying protesters have been a common sight at some demonstrations calling for coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted.

But an armed militia’s involvement in an angry protest in the Michigan statehouse Thursday marked an escalation that drew condemnation and shone a spotlight on the practice of bringing weapons to protest.

Local businesses getting used to mask mandate

After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order of April 24 requiring all businesses to provide their employees with masks, some local business owners scrambled to comply.

Alex Rogalla, who owns the Spring Lake and Fruitport Orchard Markets, said he had to come up with more than 100 masks over the weekend. Now, after five days of wearing them, the workers seem to be adjusting, he said.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 977 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 42,356. The number of daily cases has hovered around 1,000 the past couple of days.

There were 77 deaths reported, making the death toll 3,866.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has 1,560 confirmed cases and 42 deaths. The Federal Corrections Institute reports 90 cases and two deaths.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

