Coronavirus updates, May 20: Over 1,300 cases reported and 74 deaths

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's cases

Thursday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,372 daily cases of COVID-19 and 74 deaths. The deaths announced today include 61 identified during a records review.

The total case count is at 881,057 and 18,815 people have died from the virus.

Michigan: No crowd limits outside June 1, inside July 1

Michigan will fully lift outdoor capacity limits on June 1 and, starting July 1, end indoor gathering caps that were put in place to curb COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the major loosening of economic restrictions on Thursday. The state has limited occupancy in restaurants and other venues since March 2020, when the coronavirus first hit.

►Watch full press conference :

Gov. Whitmer provides COVID-19 update WATCH LIVE: Whitmer provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic response, including the MI Vacc to Normal plan. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Thursday, May 20, 2021





Meijer giving $10 coupons to vaccinated shoppers

Meijer has introduced a new initiative to encourage eligible individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the new Get Vaccinated & Get Rewarded incentive, Meijer is giving customers a $10 off coupon for any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at one of its pharmacies.

Wednesday's Cases

Wednesday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,560 daily cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths.

The total case count is at 879,685 and 18,741 people have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.