Coronavirus updates, May 21: State reports 1,132 daily cases, 38 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Friday, May 21.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases

Friday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,132 daily cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths.

The total case count is at 882,189 and 18,853 people have died from the virus.

8 million COVID vaccine doses have been given to Michiganders

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement as Michigan surpasses eight million vaccine doses administered.

To date, 57% of Michiganders have received at least one dose.

“Today, Michigan will surpass eight million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Gov. Whitmer in a press release.

“Michigan is emerging from the once-in-a-century pandemic and gearing up to jumpstart the economy. The hope that we feel today is thanks to the millions of Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families, and communities safe."

West Michigan Vaccine Clinic closing at DeVos Place

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place has been pivotal in the fight against COVID in West Michigan. Friday, it will close its doors, after administering 231,000 doses of the vaccine

Mark VanDyke, manager of Business Assurance at Spectrum Health, said that while closing it is bitter-sweet, the clinic isn't needed in the same way it was during the beginning of the campaign to vaccinate.

COVID-19 vaccines now available at all Spectrum Health Urgent Care and Primary Care locations

Spectrum Health announced on Friday that all Spectrum Health Urgent Care and primary care physician offices now offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Individuals who have a Spectrum Health primary care physician can schedule a vaccination appointment with their Spectrum Health provider.

Follow these steps to schedule:

Adults with a Spectrum Health MyChart account may schedule through MyChart, their PCP directly or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 833.755.0696.

People calling to schedule a child 12-17 years old are asked to call their Spectrum Health PCP (or child’s pediatrician) or call 833.755.0696.

Anyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination can also schedule at one of our convenient urgent care locations. To schedule at an urgent care:

Adults with a Spectrum Health MyChart account may schedule through MyChart or by calling 833.755.0696

People calling to schedule a child 12-17 years old are asked to call 833.755.0696 or their Spectrum Health PCP

Vaccine Call Center hours are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive their vaccination.

See spectrumhealth.org/vaccine for more information and instructions on how to schedule.

Thursday's cases

Thursday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,372 daily cases of COVID-19 and 74 deaths. The deaths announced today include 61 identified during a records review.

The total case count is at 881,057 and 18,815 people have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

