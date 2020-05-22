Coronavirus updates, May 22: Daily death count dips to 29, as cases reach 53,913

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Friday, May 22.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 403 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, making the total 53,913.

There were 29 daily deaths recorded; the total death toll in the state is 5,158.

The Michigan Department of Corrections, which is conducting mass testing, has recorded 3,275 cases and 60 deaths. The Federal Corrections Institute reported 125 cases and four deaths.

The number of hospitalizations has dropped below 1,000, with 955 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals. There are 348 people on ventilators and 470 in critical care.

The latest data on testing is from Wednesday, May 20, and it shows 17,656 tests were performed with a positivity rate of 6.3%.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Michigan's case fatality rate is 10%, but health officials say this will likely decline as testing of people with mild symptoms becomes more widely available.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, May 15. It shows that 28,234 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

Retail businesses in northern Michigan, U.P. reopening Friday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this week that retail businesses in much of northern Michigan, including restaurants and bars, can reopen starting Friday, May 22.

The bars and restaurants will have to limit their capacity to 50%. Groups will be required to stay 6 feet apart and servers will wear face coverings.

The move affects two of the eight regions identified in the governor’s gradual reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump tells governors to let houses of worship open 'right now'

President Donald Trump says he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus. He says: “Today I’m identifying houses of worship - churches, synagogues and mosques - as essential places that provide essential services.”

The Rapid is giving away 500 cloth masks to riders

The Rapid announced Friday that it would make 500 reusable close masks available to riders at the Rapid Central Station in Grand Rapids, free of charge.

Masks will be available at the Information Center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, while supplies last. The Rapid said it would limit one mask per rider.

Thursday's cases

The state of Michigan reported 53,510 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,129 total deaths. As of Thursday, 501 of the cases are new and 69 deaths are new.

According to the state, 31 of those deaths didn't actually happen the day before and came from a regular review of vital records done three times per week.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

