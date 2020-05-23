Coronavirus updates, May 23:

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Saturday, May 23.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 403 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, making the total 53,913.

They also recorded 29 daily deaths, making the total death toll in the state 5,158.

CDC admits confusion on website about virus transmission from surfaces

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says recent edits to its website with guidance on how coronavirus is spread on surfaces created confusion and was not based on new science. The change drew attention because it indicated that the virus "does not spread easily" through touching surfaces or objects.

The agency issued a statement Friday, saying it has updated the page again. The new edits have not changed the information but reorganized it.

When the first change was noticed this week, it said that person-to-person contact was the most likely way to transmit COVID-19. After that, the page had a subsection that explained ways the virus "does not spread easily." That subsection stated that transmission was less likely through touching surfaces or objects, or by human-to-animal or animal-to-human transmission.

Hertz files for bankruptcy protection due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, unable to withstand the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old car rental company's business.

The Estero, Florida-based company's lenders were unwilling to grant it another extension on its auto lease debt payments past a Friday deadline, triggering the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

By the end of March, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. had racked up $18.7 billion in debt with only $1 billion of available cash.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

