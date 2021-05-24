Coronavirus updates, May 24: Over 1,300 cases reported in two-day total, 14 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Sunday, May 23 and Monday, May 24.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday's & Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,378 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths. Today's case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since Saturday, May 22.

Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 689 per day

The total case count is at 884,580 and 18,953 people have died from the virus.

Return-to-work guidelines updated, face masks not required for vaccinated employees

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday changes to return-to-work guidelines and capacity limits.

The state announced May 10 that 55% of Michiganders had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Monday, two weeks since that announcement, Michiganders can begin returning to in-person work as outlined in the MI Vacc to Normal plan.

“As we work to put Michigan back to work, we are moving quickly to invest in our families, small businesses, and communities to help them succeed,” Whitmer said.

Saturday's cases

On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,013 daily cases of COVID-19 and 86 deaths.

The total case count is at 883,202 and 18,939 people have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.