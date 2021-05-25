Coronavirus updates, May 25: Michigan reports under 750 cases of COVID, 66 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Tuesday, May 25.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 739 cases of COVID-19 and 66 deaths Tuesday. The deaths announced today include 31 deaths identified during a review.

The total number of cases is now at 885,319 and 19,019 have died from the virus.





Moderna says COVID vaccine safe, highly effective in kids ages 12 to 17

Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S.

With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults in the quest to end the pandemic. But earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada authorized another vaccine — the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech — to be used starting at age 12.

US to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated Tuesday, White House says

The White House says the United States on Tuesday will reach 50% of American adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

President Joe Biden previously set a goal of having 70% of all adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th.

MDHHS announces new texting program to encourage COVID-19 vaccination

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Protect Michigan Commission, is launching a new text messaging program to share COVID-19- vaccination information.

According to the MDHHS, the program will reach 1 million people across the state, with a focus on high vulnerability communities. Text messages will start going out Wednesday. The messages will ask about COVID-19 vaccination plans and send links to vaccination sites.

Sunday's & Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,378 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths. Today's case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since Saturday, May 22.

Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 689 per day

The total case count is at 884,580 and 18,953 people have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

