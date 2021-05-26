Coronavirus updates, May 26: 799 cases reported and 12 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Wednesday, May 26.

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 799 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths Wednesday.

The total number of cases is now at 886,118 and 19,031 have died from the virus.





Ionia Free Fair announces 2021 return

The Ionia Free Fair will make its comeback this summer, after months of planning and reimagining during the pandemic.

The Ionia Free Fair Board of Directors voted to move ahead with the event after postponing in 2020. The fair will run from July 16 through July 24.

Here’s how different countries are trying to reopen to travel

Countries reliant on tourism are racing to reopen borders and revive economies decimated by the pandemic.

The World Travel & Tourism Council estimates that the sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion and 62 million jobs last year. Airlines alone lost $126 billion last year and are on track to lose another $48 billion this year, according to their largest trade group.

How vaccination has impacted COVID-19 hospitalization trends

Early in the pandemic, a large number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were elderly, but the landscape has shifted dramatically in recent months.

Cleveland Clinic physician Michelle Medina, MD, said vaccination is likely playing a role.

“We vaccinated a lot of the elderly population and so we’re seeing a decrease in the amount of severe disease and hospitalizations in that group,” said Dr. Medina.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 739 cases of COVID-19 and 66 deaths Tuesday. The deaths announced today include 31 deaths identified during a review.

The total number of cases is now at 885,319 and 19,019 have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

