Coronavirus updates, May 26: Whitmer to provide update on state's COVID-19 response

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Tuesday, May 26.

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer to provide update on state's response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, will provide an update regarding the state's response efforts to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

Retail businesses reopening with restrictions

An executive order reopening retail businesses and auto dealership by appointment statewide goes into effect Tuesday, May 26. However, there will be restrictions business owners will need to follow, including customer capacities, enforcing the face covering mandate and additional accommodations for vulnerable populations.

The Rapid to start giving away free cloth masks

The Rapid will make 500 reusable cloth masks available to riders at the Rapid Central Station in Grand Rapids, free of charge. The masks will be available starting Tuesday, May 26 at the Information Center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last.

As of April 27, The Rapid has required all passengers who are medically able to wear a mask while riding the bus. Bus drivers are provided a mask while working.

The Rapid also announced its new summer service schedule will go into effect on Tuesday, May 26.

Monday's cases

In the state's daily update Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 202 new cases of COVID-19, bring the total to 54,881. MDHHS also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,240.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.