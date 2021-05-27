Coronavirus updates, May 27: 542 cases reported and 59 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Thursday, May 27.

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 542 cases of COVID-19 and 59 deaths Thursday.

The total number of cases is now at 886,660 and 19,090 have died from the virus.

The deaths announced today include 48 deaths identified during a review.

Yes, vaccinated people can transmit COVID-19 through kissing

Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most public spaces, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Its guidance for unvaccinated people, however, remains the same: you should wear a mask.

As more people get vaccinated, some couples are currently stuck in a spot where one partner is vaccinated and one is not. That can make sharing a kiss a little awkward.

Facebook won't remove posts claiming COVID-19 is man-made

Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that Covid-19 is man-made or manufactured from its apps “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts."

The move comes amid increasing pressure worldwide to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including the possibility that it came from a lab.

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 799 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths Wednesday.

The total number of cases is now at 886,118 and 19,031 have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

