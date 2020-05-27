Coronavirus updates, May 27: Connecting employers with PPE supplies as state reopens

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Wednesday, May 27.

Statewide portal to connect employers with PPE producers, supplies are Michigan continues to reopen

The Pure Michigan Business Connect program through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation has developed a portal specifically designed to support the personal protective equipment (PPE) needs of Michigan businesses as they start the process of reopening.

“We want to ensure we are opening up in a way that is safe, smart and does not undo the progress we have made in flattening the curve of COVID-19,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Through the PMBC COVID-19 Procurement Platform we can help employers access the PPE they need to ensure their employees feel safe returning to work, while also supporting Michigan businesses that will be critical to economic recovery efforts.”

Through the free PMBC COVID-19 Procurement Platform, the PMBC team will work to connect those businesses in need of access to PPE – including face masks, face shields, gloves, goggles and other materials as necessary to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers – with Michigan businesses that have supplier capacity to meet that demand.

The online portal can be accessed at www.michiganbusiness.org/ppe and is open to companies of all sizes and for all scales of PPE demand.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 223 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 55,104.

There were 26 daily deaths recorded; the statewide death toll is now 5,226.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

