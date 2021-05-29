Coronavirus updates, May 29: 445 cases reported, 49 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Saturday, May 29.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 445 cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths on Saturday. Of those deaths, 48 were identified during a Vital Records review.

The total number of cases is now at 887,719 and 19,163 people have died from the virus.

According to the state, data will not be updated Monday, May 31, due to the holiday. Data will resume posting on Tuesday.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 614 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths Friday.

The total number of cases is now at 887,274 and the death toll stands at 19,114.

MDHHS announces holiday data schedule for Memorial Day

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is altering its data-posting schedule for Memorial Day weekend. COVID-19 data will not be updated on the Michigan.gov/coronavirus website on Memorial Day.

Data updates will resume Tuesday, June 1 and will be broken down into daily averages for Sunday, May 30; Monday, May 31 and Tuesday, June 1.

How to safely celebrate during Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is finally here. And you can bet a lot of people will be out celebrating, especially since masks are no longer required for those who’ve been vaccinated.

But Frank Esper, MD, an infectious disease specialist with Cleveland Clinic Children’s, said you still need to be careful.

“I think everyone should be a little more relieved about how well things are going. Virus levels are going down, the hospitalization rates are going down. But they’re not zero and there’s still a substantial amount of this virus that’s out in the community both here as well as elsewhere around the United States,” said Dr. Esper.

Got vaccinated? A major retail chain is offering a $1 million prize

Kroger is joining the effort to get Americans vaccinated from COVID-19 by offering a big prize: $1 million to five winners, plus prizes of free groceries for a year. A spokesperson said more information is coming next week, including who is eligible. But the basics are that the contest will be open to both customers and employees.

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 542 cases of COVID-19 and 59 deaths Thursday.

The total number of cases is now at 886,660 and 19,090 have died from the virus.

The deaths announced today include 48 deaths identified during a review.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

