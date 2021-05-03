Coronavirus updates, May 3: 5,035 cases reported for Sunday and Monday, 29 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Monday, May 3.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday & Monday Cases

For Sunday and Monday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,035 new daily cases and 29 deaths. Today's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the department since Saturday, May 1. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is is about 2,517 per day.

The death toll is now at 17,771 with 849,420 total cases being reported.

Whitmer, Gilchrist announce Michigan has administered 7 million vaccines

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist released a statement Monday as Michigan is set to surpass seven million vaccine doses administered.

“Today, Michigan will surpass seven million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Whitmer. “We’ve put shots in arms of 1 in 2 Michiganders 16 and up and over 1 in 3 are fully vaccinated, including 2 in 3 seniors."

DHD#10 accepting walk-ins at first-dose clinics Tuesday

District Health Department #10 announced Monday that it will now be hosting first-dose clinics each Tuesday in all ten local offices, and walk-ins will be welcome.

All three vaccines — Pfizer (for 16+), Moderna (for 18+), and Johnson & Johnson (for 18+) — will be available. Second doses of Pfizer and Moderna will be scheduled at the first-dose clinics.

To schedule an appointment online, click here. If you do not have access to a computer or the internet, call 888-217-3904. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome during Tuesday clinic days.

Saturday's Cases

On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,431 new daily cases and 131 deaths. Of those deaths, 98 were identified during a Vital Records review.

The death toll is now at 17,742 with 844,385 total cases being reported.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

