Coronavirus updates, May 30: More than 38,000 recoveries reported; Cases reach 56,884

Here are the live updates for Saturday, May 30.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 56,884.

The death toll increased by 57, which included 37 from a review of death certificate data; the total is now 5,463.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, May 29. It shows that 38,099 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has tested every inmate within its system. While results are still pending on many inmates, MDOC reports 3,914 positive cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths. The Federal Corrections Institute reported 146 cases and four deaths.

The number of hospitalizations has dropped below 1,000, with 774 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals. There are 250 people on ventilators and 371 in critical care.

The latest data on testing is from Friday, May 22, and it shows 23,860 total tests were performed. The state recently started separating diagnostic tests and antibody tests; 18,657 of Friday's test results were diagnostic.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Michigan's case fatality rate is 10%, but health officials say this will likely decline as testing of people with mild symptoms becomes more widely available.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

Whitmer extends protections for grocery stores, including mask requirement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday that extended protections for grocery stores and pharmacies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These safety measures will remain in effect through June 12.

The order extends the following guidelines:

Customers who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear one when entering a grocery store or pharmacy.

Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.

If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must let other employees know

Short’s Brewing Co. announces charitable program amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted communities nation-wide, but it has also brought some communities together. One Michigan brewery has created a new program aimed at giving back and strengthening the community.

Short’s Brewing Company announced Thursday the start of a new charitable program called Local’s Light. According to the brewery, this program combines three passions: protecting nature, building community and great beer.

The Local’s Light program is designed to give back to local and wider communities. For a limited time, the purchase of Short’s flagship American Lager, Local’s Light, will result in a donation to charity.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 607 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 56,621.

The death toll increased by 34; the total is now 5,406.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has tested every inmate within its system. While results are still pending on many inmates, MDOC reports 3,749 positive cases of COVID-19 and 66 deaths. The Federal Corrections Institute reported 142 cases and four deaths.

Free drive-thru testing happening in 6 Michigan communities

The Michigan National Guard has partnered with Michigan State Police, the Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in several communities.

They will be offered at no cost to the public on Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31.

Locations are:

Westland Westland Mall, 35000 Warren Road, Westland, MI 48185 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traverse City Traverse City Pit Spitters Stadium 333 Stadium Drive Traverse City, MI 49685 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flint Shiloh Missionary Church 2120 Saginaw Street Flint, MI 48505 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Albion Marshall Opportunity High School 225 E. Watson Street Albion, MI 49224 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mackinaw City 507 W. Central Avenue Mackinaw City, MI 49701 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Midland Dow Diamond 825 East Main Street Midland, MI 48640 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

