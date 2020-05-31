Coronavirus updates, May 31: Free drive-thru testing continues Sunday

Here are the live updates for Sunday, May 31.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 56,884.

The death toll increased by 57, which included 37 from a review of death certificate data; the total is now 5,463.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, May 29. It shows that 38,099 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Free drive-thru testing happening in 6 Michigan communities

The Michigan National Guard has partnered with Michigan State Police, the Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in several communities.

They will be offered at no cost to the public on Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31.

Locations are:

Westland Westland Mall, 35000 Warren Road, Westland, MI 48185 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traverse City Traverse City Pit Spitters Stadium 333 Stadium Drive Traverse City, MI 49685 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flint Shiloh Missionary Church 2120 Saginaw Street Flint, MI 48505 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Albion Marshall Opportunity High School 225 E. Watson Street Albion, MI 49224 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mackinaw City 507 W. Central Avenue Mackinaw City, MI 49701 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Midland Dow Diamond 825 East Main Street Midland, MI 48640 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

