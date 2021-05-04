Coronavirus updates, May 4: Over 2,500 cases and 126 deaths reported

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Tuesday, May 4.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Tuesday's Cases

Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,527 new daily cases and 126 deaths. The deaths announced include51 deaths identified during a records review.

The death toll is now at 17,897 with 851,947 total cases being reported.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held for Deaf, DeafBlind & Hard of Hearing communities in GR

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services (D&HHS) in Grand Rapids is partnering with the Kent County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for members of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing communities.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinics and will be available by appointment.

The clinics will have ASL interpreters and many other communication accommodations, including Pocket Talkers, so that all who come will have effective communication access while receiving their vaccine.

Metro Health will administer the J&J vaccine to women under 50 who ask for it

Metro Health – University of Michigan Health said in a statement Tuesday that despite differing reports, it will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to women under 50 who ask for it.

Multiple news sources Monday reported that the hospital network would not administer the vaccine to women under 50, as most people who developed dangerous blood clots after receiving the shot were in that demographic.

Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4

President Joe Biden is setting a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4, the White House said Tuesday, as the administration pushes to make it easier for people to get shots and to bring the country closer to normalcy.

The new goal, which also includes fully vaccinating 160 million adults by Independence Day, comes as demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their vaccine doses unordered. Biden will call for states to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis and will direct many pharmacies to do the same, and his administration is for the first time moving to shift doses from states with weaker demand to areas with stronger interest in the shots.

Sunday & Monday's Cases

For Sunday and Monday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,035 new daily cases and 29 deaths. Today's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the department since Saturday, May 1. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is is about 2,517 per day.

The death toll is now at 17,771 with 849,420 total cases being reported.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

