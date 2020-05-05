GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Pfizer begins U.S. clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and German pharmaceutical company BioNTech announced Tuesday that the first U.S. participants have been dosed with a COVID-19 vaccine as part of a global clinical trial.

Pfizer also announced the company's Michigan site in Kalamazoo, which is it's largest manufacturing facility, will be used for the initial manufacturing of the vaccines following the trial.

►Read more here.

Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday the total number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan is now at 43,950. There were 86 deaths reported, but due to a glitch in the software that collects test results, the state says there is a backlog of data. The death toll has reach 4,135.

►See cumulative data here.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.