Coronavirus updates, May 6: State death toll surpasses 18,000 & 3,514 cases reported

Thursday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,514 new daily cases and 115 deaths for Thursday. Of the deaths announced 92 were from a records review.

The death toll is now at 18,054 and 858,050 total cases have been recorded by the state.

New mask rules in effect

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday that masks will no longer be required at outdoor events of under 100 people. In addition, fully vaccinated people who are not experiencing symptoms are not required to wear masks at residential gatherings. This includes indoors.

The update also says athletes who are fully vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms will not need to be regularly tested for COVID-19. Masks will still be required for contact sports, but not for outdoor, non-contact sports.

Michigan Senate votes to exempt graduations from virus order

A split Michigan Senate has voted to exempt high school graduation ceremonies from the state's order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans who control the chamber supported the bill that was sent to the GOP-led House on Wednesday, while all but one Democrat opposed it.

Wednesday's Cases

Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,589 new daily cases and 42 deaths.

The death toll is now at 17,939 and 854,536 total cases have been recorded by the state.

State recommendations for COVID-19

